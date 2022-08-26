Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

