AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,383.09

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,383.09 ($28.80) and traded as high as GBX 3,046 ($36.81). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 2,781 ($33.60), with a volume of 2,774,092 shares changing hands.

AVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,200 ($38.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -133.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,356.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,382.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.75%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

