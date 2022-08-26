AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.37.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

