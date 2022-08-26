Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Buys $20,100.00 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Rating) CFO David Afshar acquired 10,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 288,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,362.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVAH stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAH. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 41.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

