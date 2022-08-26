Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Buys $20,100.00 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) CFO David Afshar acquired 10,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 288,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,362.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAH. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 41.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.