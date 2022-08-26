Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 46,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 230,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Avanti Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy Inc acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 69,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

