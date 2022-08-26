Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $422,232.85 and approximately $62,734.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767269 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016367 BTC.
Autonio Coin Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.
Buying and Selling Autonio
