Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $422,232.85 and approximately $62,734.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

