Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Major Shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd Buys 12,719 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autoliv alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ALV opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Autoliv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.