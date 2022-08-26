Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.

ADSK stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average of $201.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.57.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

