Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.985-5.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.57.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,761. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.