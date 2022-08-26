Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.985-5.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.57.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,761. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

