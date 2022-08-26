Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.57.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

