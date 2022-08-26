Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 1,018.8% from the July 31st total of 116,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NYSE:AUS remained flat at $9.78 on Thursday. 971,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,102. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $9,244,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 305,613 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $4,661,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 151,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

