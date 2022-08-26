AurusDeFi Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,566.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00079459 BTC.

AWX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

