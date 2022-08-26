Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 6.2%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 5,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Aurania Resources Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Read More

