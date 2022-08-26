Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Up 7.6%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.13 ($0.16). Approximately 386,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 272,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.20 ($0.15).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.69. The firm has a market cap of £66.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

