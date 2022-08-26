AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

