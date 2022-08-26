Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Boosted by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,116. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

