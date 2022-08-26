Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in August

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlantia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atlantia stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,616. Atlantia has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($22.45) to €23.00 ($23.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

