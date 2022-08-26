Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the July 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Athlon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWET. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,948,282 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 834,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 320,840 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,956,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 498,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Athlon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

