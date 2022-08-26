ASYAGRO (ASY) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. ASYAGRO has a market cap of $7.40 million and $4.07 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASYAGRO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004405 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008688 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000417 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded up 144.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002725 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About ASYAGRO
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ASYAGRO
Receive News & Updates for ASYAGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASYAGRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.