Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Stock Up 3.0 %

ASUR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.58. 28,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

