Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $268,229.00

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00009514 BTC on major exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $268,229.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00805674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016932 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Trading

