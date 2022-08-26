Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Assura from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

