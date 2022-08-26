Assura (LON:AGR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.87

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.87 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.82). Assura shares last traded at GBX 67.25 ($0.81), with a volume of 3,683,599 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.95) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.67 ($0.95).

Assura Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,117.50.

Insider Activity at Assura

About Assura

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($600.53). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Insiders acquired a total of 1,360 shares of company stock worth $94,736 over the last quarter.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

