Asset Management Resources LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 639,306 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 850,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 415,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 825.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 321,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 286,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,105.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 274,669 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sorrento Therapeutics

In related news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

SRNE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 127,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,328,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

