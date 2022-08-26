Asset Management Resources LLC Purchases Shares of 1,678 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Gartner makes up approximately 0.4% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.07. 7,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

