Asset Management Resources LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Asset Management Resources LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,096,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 164,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,847. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

