Asset Management Resources LLC Buys Shares of 7,861 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,793,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,142 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,890,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,287.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,755,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,937 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the period.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. 329,521 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.
