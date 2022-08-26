Asset Management Resources LLC Buys Shares of 1,736 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,505,395. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

