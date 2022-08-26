Asset Management Resources LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,106,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,803 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.00. 32,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

