Asset Management Resources LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after buying an additional 301,204 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 176,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,045. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36.

