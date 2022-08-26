ASKO One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. ASKO has a total market capitalization of $392,308.92 and approximately $4.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASKO has traded 201.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASKO coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.
ASKO Coin Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,457,716 coins. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASKO’s official website is askobar-network.com. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork.
ASKO Coin Trading
