Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Asante Gold Price Performance
Shares of Asante Gold stock remained flat at 0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.06. Asante Gold has a 12 month low of 0.76 and a 12 month high of 1.80.
Asante Gold Company Profile
