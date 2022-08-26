Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.