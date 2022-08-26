Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $408,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $438.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

