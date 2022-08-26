Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 895 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $291.22 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.69 and its 200-day moving average is $266.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

