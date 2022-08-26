Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,280 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.59.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.