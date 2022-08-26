Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Roku by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $374.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $750,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

