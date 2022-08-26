Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $19,273,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 91,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 7.9 %

NTAP stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.