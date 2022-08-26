Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

