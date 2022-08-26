Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $240.04. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

