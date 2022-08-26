Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $480,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

