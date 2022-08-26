Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $356,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bill.com by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Bill.com stock opened at $177.31 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.