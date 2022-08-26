Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,950 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $206,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 530.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

