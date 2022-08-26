ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) vs. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Critical Survey

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 103.59%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.39) -4.89

Profitability

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -4.39% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -64.21% -51.59%

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

