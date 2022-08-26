Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 1,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,734. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

