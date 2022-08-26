Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AMNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 1,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,734. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
