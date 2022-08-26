ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,361 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $66,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,842,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

