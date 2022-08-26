Argus Begins Coverage on AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock worth $84,566,950 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,409,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.