Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 870,270 shares traded.

Argos Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 million and a PE ratio of -19.50.

Argos Resources Company Profile

Argos Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. It holds a 100% interest in license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

