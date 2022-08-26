Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARBK. Barclays cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Argo Blockchain Trading Down 2.6 %
Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.