Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARBK. Barclays cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 2.6 %

Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.