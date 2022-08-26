argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $465.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.50.

argenx Trading Up 0.8 %

ARGX opened at $394.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.84. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in argenx by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

