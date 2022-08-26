argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $465.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.50.
argenx Trading Up 0.8 %
ARGX opened at $394.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.84. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.11.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
